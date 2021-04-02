17 dogs rescued in large-scale operation

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seventeen dogs were rescued Thursday in the Robinson area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies have been working the case for two weeks with the help of the Boone Animal Rescue Coalition and the Boone County Dog Catcher, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators say their next goal is to help the rescued dogs move on to better lives and loving homes.

