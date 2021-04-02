Advertisement

Ashland wins, Paintsville loses in opening round of Sweet 16

Monday scores for basketball, baseball, and tennis
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Ashland Tomcats wanted to make sure they didn’t leave Rupp Arena disappointed, especially after missing the tournament last year.

The 2020 version of the Tomcats’ run to the Kentucky Sweet 16 ended before the tournament began because of Covid-19, leaving the 33-0 Tomcats wondering what could have been. Thursday night at Rupp, the Tomcats made quick work of Knox Central to win 56-38.

Collin Porter led Ashland with 17 points while Cole Villers chipped in with 14 as Ashland got off to a 10-2 start and never looked back.

Ashland now advances to the 2nd round on Friday night.

Paintsville was hoping to be Ashland’s opponent but the Tiger saw a halftime lead disappear in the second half against Boyle County and they fell to the Rebels 70-56.

Paintsville built its largest lead of the game at 33-22, but Boyle County tightened things up later in the 2nd half. Colby Fugate and Connor Fugate each finished with 16 points. The Tigers ended their season at 15-9.

Boyle County and Ashland tip it off Friday at 5:00 p.m.

