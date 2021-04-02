Advertisement

Church taking Easter service to the parking lot

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While most people are buying Easter goodies, religious leaders are prepping for Sunday service.

“Safety always has to be the number one priority in anything we do,” said Wayne Crozier, the Bishop of Abundant Life Ministries.

To prevent the spread of the virus, he decided to take service from the sanctuary

“We will have chairs out in the parking lot where people can sit,” Crozier said.

If the weather on Sunday is too chilly, people can sit in their cars.

The church has relied on virtual services to spread the good news for almost a year now, but Crozier decided to hold off on bringing everyone back at once, because of the high African-American population in the church.

“The pandemic has hit the African-American population disproportionately, so our number one priority is to keep everyone safe,” Crozier said.

Health officials in Kanawha County say this is a smart call to make, as people need to be on their guard this Easter weekend.

In addition to the parking lot service, other changes are being made. Bishop Crozier also says church ushers will not be passing out the offering plate or physically praying over people.

As more people in the congregation get vaccinated, the church will slowly phase people back into the house of worship.

For more information on updated guidelines, click here.

