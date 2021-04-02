Clyde the dog finds a home

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Clyde the dog has found his “fur-ever” home.

According to Deb Fout, the Jackson County Dog Warden, Clyde will be leaving Jackson County and heading for Findlay, Ohio’s Hound Rescue and Sanctuary.

Earlier this week, we reported that Clyde was looking for a hero.

“It’s really a wonderful rescue,” Fout said. “We were hoping for a happy ending but we are super excited that it is this happy!”

Hound Rescue and Sanctuary is set up for dogs that will come and go and dogs like Clyde who will never leave.

“We were worried because we knew he probably would never be a pet,” says Fout, “but at the sanctuary he can be whoever he wants to be.”

She went on to say since their post Wednesday, Clyde is still very skittish but is slowly warming up to the people who interact with him everyday.

He will make his big trip to Findlay, Ohio, on Saturday.

“We appreciate everything,” Fout said. “He’s going to be in a wonderful place.”

The Jackson County Dog Pound says you can still make a donation to Clyde as he makes his big trip. To do that, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.