COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 420 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five additional deaths and 420 new COVID-19 cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 2, 2021, there have been 2,470,989 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 142,653 total cases and 2,688 total deaths.

The deaths include a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 79-year old male from Fayette County, and a 94-year old male from Harrison County.

There are 6,642 current active cases.

133,323 people have recovered from the virus.

518,543 people have gotten the first dose of the vaccine. 342,851 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,801), Boone (1,756), Braxton (840), Brooke (2,070), Cabell (8,426), Calhoun (247), Clay (407), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,050), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,179), Greenbrier (2,516), Hampshire (1,629), Hancock (2,634), Hardy (1,396), Harrison (5,171), Jackson (1,796), Jefferson (4,098), Kanawha (13,228), Lewis (1,108), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,951), Marion (3,953), Marshall (3,183), Mason (1,882), McDowell (1,420), Mercer (4,410), Mineral (2,662), Mingo (2,322), Monongalia (8,675), Monroe (1,025), Morgan (1,029), Nicholas (1,396), Ohio (3,870), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (620), Preston (2,722), Putnam (4,586), Raleigh (5,622), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (642), Roane (538), Summers (732), Taylor (1,156), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,791), Wayne (2,762), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (370), Wood (7,460), Wyoming (1,835).

Several free COVID-19 testing events are available in the following counties:

April 2

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-209 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

(pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Administration Building, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 43 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Heath Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV

Webster County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, click here.

