Expanded HIV testing to be offered

HIV
HIV(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be expanded HIV testing throughout the city of Charleston starting next week.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, the Kanawha County Commission, the state Bureau for Public Health Division of HIV and STD, CAMC’s Ryan White Program, Covenant House, West Virginia Health Right and the Charleston Fire Department are working together to put this on.

The KCHD and community partners will offer HIV testing using a mobile unit.

HIV testing is an essential part of care for those at-risk for this disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We’re grateful to our community partners for their support, including the Kanawha County Commission and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority for the use of a refurbished bus for testing.”

The first mobile clinic will be on Tuesday, April 6 at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, located at 1701 Fifth Avenue in Charleston.

You can find more information about future testing opportunities by clicking here.

HIV testing is also available five days a week at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department,, located at 108 Lee Street.

