Advertisement

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards: AGs from W.Va., Ohio, Ky fight unlawful sales

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at Operation Warp Speed headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2020. The cards were sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed.(U.S. Department of Defense)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general have raised concerns about public health risks posed by fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The Attorneys General are calling on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to prevent people from selling fraudulent vaccination cards on their platforms.

Their concern specifically notes the marketing and sale of blank or fraudulently completed cards that bear the U.S. Centers for Disease Control logo.

Providers give legitimate vaccination cards when they administer the vaccine. Those who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves, so it appears they have been vaccinated when they have not.

In their letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to:

  • Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards.
  • Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.
  • Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

“We are deeply concerned about this use of your platforms to spread false and misleading information regarding COVID vaccines,” W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threatens the health of our communities, slows progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and are a violation of the laws of many states.”  

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Crash on Campbell's Creek Drive in Kanawha County
Three taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Slick, icy conditions causing crashes on I-79.
One lane reopens after wreck caused by icy conditions shut down interstate
A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Gov. Justice holds press conference 4/2/21021
Gov. Justice discusses income tax elimination plans
Taevion Kinsey will be finishing his career at Marshall
Taevion is staying at Marshall
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice to hold summit on income tax proposal
Ohio driver licenses and ID cards can soon be renewed online