HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters stayed on the scene several hours after being called to a fire in an alley in Huntington.

The structure fire started around 6:25 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of 17th street.

Firefighters say it was an abandoned garage and no one was injured.

They told WSAZ that it was a detached garage.

