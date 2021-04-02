Freeze alert plus Easter preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather can be especially fickle here in Appalachia in spring. Warm and sunny one day, snowy and cold the next. It is indeed a weather man’s paradise in forecasting at this time of year. Case in point where the warmth of March is about to extract a serious penalty as two harshly cold nights spell possible/probable doom for early season tree growths.

Thursday’s sporadic snow flurry pattern looked quite organized on Doppler radar but managed to just agitate spring weather lovers. The clouds that produced the snow could barely grow above 5,000 feet rendering the snow more novelty than pressing issue, a sort of Mother Nature April-Fools joke. Late night Snowshoe had a fresh 1.5″ of snow bringing the seasonal total to 91″.

Onto Good Friday which will dawn with the coldest air we will see until late next fall as kids answer the school bell clad in heavy coats, gloves and wool hats. Sunrise temperatures will be deep down in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens.

Contrasted with Thursday, Friday will feature blue skies and a brisk north breeze as highs aim for but come up just shy of 50. Then under the cover of darkness another night of sub-freezing temperatures will keep those tender ferns you have left over from last year in the garage.

Saturday starts the Easter weekend and after a frosty start sunshiny skies will propel late day temperatures to 60. Saturday night vigil services will cool rather quickly for the Hilltop Church passion play in Boyd County.

Easter morning will dawn with a glorious sunrise and temperatures near 40 then sunshine will propel highs to reach 65-70.

Next chance of rain you ask? How about late next week!

