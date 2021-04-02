Advertisement

Freeze alert plus Easter preview

Frost and Freeze Warnings
Cherry blossoms nearing peak bloom
Cherry blossoms nearing peak bloom
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather can be especially fickle here in Appalachia in spring. Warm and sunny one day, snowy and cold the next. It is indeed a weather man’s paradise in forecasting at this time of year. Case in point where the warmth of March is about to extract a serious penalty as two harshly cold nights spell possible/probable doom for early season tree growths.

Thursday’s sporadic snow flurry pattern looked quite organized on Doppler radar but managed to just agitate spring weather lovers. The clouds that produced the snow could barely grow above 5,000 feet rendering the snow more novelty than pressing issue, a sort of Mother Nature April-Fools joke. Late night Snowshoe had a fresh 1.5″ of snow bringing the seasonal total to 91″.

Onto Good Friday which will dawn with the coldest air we will see until late next fall as kids answer the school bell clad in heavy coats, gloves and wool hats. Sunrise temperatures will be deep down in the 20s with a  wind chill in the teens.

Contrasted with Thursday, Friday will feature blue skies and a brisk north breeze as highs aim for but come up just shy of 50. Then under the cover of darkness another night of sub-freezing temperatures will keep those tender ferns you have left over from last year in the garage.

Saturday starts the Easter weekend and after a frosty start sunshiny skies will propel late day temperatures to 60. Saturday night vigil services will cool rather quickly for the Hilltop Church passion play in Boyd County.

Easter morning will dawn with a glorious sunrise and temperatures near 40 then sunshine will propel highs to reach 65-70.

Next chance of rain you ask? How about late next week!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
Crash on Campbell's Creek Drive in Kanawha County
Three taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Nature’s Fooling Is The Real Deal
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Tony's Wednesday Weather
This isn’t a joke, Mother Nature is bringing snow on April 1
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says trees and flowers at risk from freeze warning