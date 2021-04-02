Advertisement

Funding approved for storm drain repairs in Clendenin

The storm drain is deteriorating and effecting the foundations of buildings in Clendenin.
The storm drain is deteriorating and effecting the foundations of buildings in Clendenin.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly six years, the town of Clendenin has been dealing with a collapsed storm drain, and no funds to repair it.

In 2015, a sinkhole in the town was repaired, but those repairs blocked a storm drain.

The storm drain is deteriorating and effecting the foundations of buildings in Clendenin.

Clendenin’s mayor, Kay Summers, says it has become a health and safety hazard.

Thursday night, Kanawha County Commission voted to pay to fix the drain.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said, “We have approved 106 thousand dollars to help them fix that storm drain. It is of utmost importance. There are buildings who have been affected by the foundation from the water, and this is something that we had to get fixed.”

Commissioners say they are going to see if the money is FEMA eligible.

There is no word yet on when the repairs will take place.

