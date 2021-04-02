Gas company to repair slip on Blue Creek Road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Kanawha County Commission has been fighting for months for the slip on Blue Creek Road in Elkview to be fixed, a decision has finally been made about who will do the repairs.

On Wednesday, the commission received notice from Columbia Gas letting them know that they will begin working immediately to alleviate safety concerns due to loose debris, fallen trees and boulders that could potentially make it onto the road.

Columbia said they also intend on finding a long-term, permanent repair.

The Kanawha County Commission had previously issued two Notices of Violation to Columbia Gas regarding the recurring landslides at Blue Creek Road.

Blue Creek Road has a history of significant landslides that block the only means of access for hundreds of residents and cutting the community off from emergency services.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “This is wonderful news for the 500-plus residents of Blue Creek. We have been raising this alarm for a long time, and we appreciate that Columbia Gas is now taking immediate action to make Blue Creek Road safe.”

Commissioner Ben Salango said, “We were pleased to stand with the residents of Blue Creek to demand a fix to this hazard. We appreciate that Columbia Gas will immediately begin work to alleviate the safety issues along Blue Creek Road.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler added, “Our goal hasn’t changed from day one – we must fix the landslide and make Blue Creek Road safe. Today’s news is a big step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.