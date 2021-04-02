Governor Justice to hold summit on income tax proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced he plans on holding a summit on the income tax proposal.

He made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference.

The governor says he is calling a summit with the Minority party and Majority party in both the House and the Senate on both sides. He is calling both leaders and finance chairs to come to the Cultural Center on Monday at noon. He says they are going to talk about “the most important item that has come across West Virginia’s desk.”

He says he wants the media to be there to be transparent.

Governor Justice also talked about a new initiative, the WVVACS Team. They are helping with vaccination efforts across the state. It’s a partnership between Higher Ed Policy Commission, the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Health and Human Resources. They are training health science students from colleges and universities to help with vaccination clinics. So far, more than 1,000 students have signed up to complete the training. More than 100 students have completed the training and have been deployed to help clinics across West Virginia.

The state has reached a new milestone. Gov. Justice says over 500,000 West Virginians have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginia’s general revenue total collections came in above $27.4 million above surplus for March 2021, according to the governor.

This is a developing story.

