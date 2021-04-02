Advertisement

Ideas presented for future of Upper Kanawha Valley

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, an ambitious plan was unveiled to amp up projected revenue for the Upper Kanawha Valley.

The Upper Kanawha Valley Recreation Plan features a 114 page book of ideas to spruce up sections of Kanawha and Fayette Counties.

From Charleston to Gauley Bridge, the plan includes building boat ramps, ATV trails, RV campgrounds and places for kayak access.

Officials with Civil and Environmental Consultants Incorporated say they aim to have all of the projects completed in 10 years, but they are hopeful they can get funding as an economic development project.

