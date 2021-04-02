Advertisement

Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.

During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig — revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

The first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.

