Kentucky volunteer fire departments in need of volunteers

Cheif Chris Jobe operates pump system.
Cheif Chris Jobe operates pump system.(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters always answer the call for help, but now they’re hoping you will answer theirs. Volunteer fire departments in Kentucky are in great need of recruits.

Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department alone took 184 emergency calls in 2020, but with only 15 volunteers on duty at all times.

“In the rural area we live in either at work or at home, it takes us a few more minutes to get to our station. A lot of us have daytime jobs, plus we serve 92 square miles so, depending on where the call, is minutes count,” said Chief Chris Jobe of Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Trena Blackburn Green has been a volunteer for 15 years, but it’s a position she never saw herself in.

“I never thought I could do something like this, but when you’re adrenaline is pumping you’d be surprised at what you can do,” Blackburn Green said. " I still remember my first call, it was an EMS call. I was just kind of hooked, and my first fire well that did it. I make it to as many calls as I can.”

But responding to a call isn’t something she can do alone.

“Your blood is pumping. Your heart is beating so fast because you don’t know what you’re doing. You’re just trying to get out there to save someone’s home or life,” Blackburn Green said.

With few firewomen in the industry, she’s hopeful her passion will inspire young girls to know they can do anything they set their mind to.

“It’s rewarding. I would love to see more females get involved and the younger generation. We need more hands,” Blackburn Green said.

Kentucky law allows for volunteers at 15 years old to serve as junior firefighters. Junior firefighters can participate in training but will not be allowed to respond to all calls until the age of 18.

Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department is in the process of beginning at the junior firefighter’s program.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Fallsburg Fire Department, you can stop by the firehouse at 6:30 p.m.
on Tuesdays.

