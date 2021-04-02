Local college students advance to final round of statewide business competition

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two young entrepreneurs in our region are down to the final round of a statewide business competition to sell their ideas they say would bring communities together.

Briana Parsons, a junior at Concord University, and Reggie McIver, a freshman at Marshall University, have a chance of winning at least $20,000 to impact their community in the West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition.

Their journey started with a required business course that Parsons had to take. That’s where her ideas came into fruition, after her teacher passed out a flyer about the competition.

“So, me and Reggie had always joked around about starting a business, so I sent it to him and was like ‘do you want to do it?’ and he said ‘yea,’” Parsons said.

Their business idea is transforming the old Toys R Us in South Charleston into a roller skating rink, “Retro Rollers.”

“Being a collegiate athlete, I kind of love the idea of community togetherness and just a team of family feeling. So, I think it’s kinda fun that we could be the ones to provide that environment for other people to get involved in a new type of sport,” Parsons said.

The two business partners remained without expectations on how long their journey would last.

“At first, we had to do an executive summary. We got passed that round ... we honestly didn’t think we would,” McIver said.

They’ve rolled through the competition round by round, making it to the finals.

“We do love our hometown. We just want to give something back,” McIver said.

The final round will be held April 16 over Zoom.

