National Donate Life Month recognizes organ donors and recipients

With more than 100,000 people across the country, including 500 in West Virginia, awaiting...
With more than 100,000 people across the country, including 500 in West Virginia, awaiting life-saving organ transplants, the Kanawha County Commission announced that April will be National Donate Life Month.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – With more than 100,000 people across the country, including 500 in West Virginia, awaiting life-saving organ transplants, the Kanawha County Commission announced that April will be National Donate Life Month.

Organ donors and their families were present Thursday for a flag raising by the Charleston Police Department’s Honor Guard. Among them was the family of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

This year’s resolution was dedicated in her honor. An organ donor, she saved several lives as her last selfless act as a police officer.

We are so grateful for the service that Cassie Johnson has given to the city of Charleston, and we are making sure that everyone knows that she gave the gift of life at the end of her service and that people were saved,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said.

Commission President Kent Carper is an organ recipient. He received a kidney though a living donor -- his daughter Virginia.

For information on how to become an organ donor, tap here.

