Ohio driver licenses and ID cards can soon be renewed online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A change in state law will allow Ohioans for the first time to renew their driver’s licenses and state ID cards online.

The measure is contained in the state’s transportation budget.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the budget into law on Wednesday.

The new online registration will be available to people ages 21 to 65 whose current licenses were issued in person and who have photos on file with the state.

The $8.3 billion budget includes $2.4 billion for roadway improvements, $74 million for public transportation and $8 million in grants for electric charging stations.

