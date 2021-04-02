One death, 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Emergency Operations Center, a 66-year-old man has died Friday. This brings the total number of deaths to 73.

13 new positive cases have been reported. There have been 4,659 cases since the pandemic started.

2,978 recoveries have been made over the course of the outbreak.

