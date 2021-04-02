Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over Thursday night, told police she had methamphetamine and heroin with her.

Amanda Dowdey, 32 of South Point, faces a charge of drug trafficking, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

The driver of the car, Brian Webb, 32 of South Point, is facing the same charge. Police say he was also wanted in West Virginia in connection with another felony charge.

According to a news release the officers found meth, heroin, needles and $2,145 in cash. The interim police chief said the pair would buy drugs in Huntington to sell them in Ohio.

