Advertisement

Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.(KWCH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over Thursday night, told police she had methamphetamine and heroin with her.

Amanda Dowdey, 32 of South Point, faces a charge of drug trafficking, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

The driver of the car, Brian Webb, 32 of South Point, is facing the same charge. Police say he was also wanted in West Virginia in connection with another felony charge.

According to a news release the officers found meth, heroin, needles and $2,145 in cash. The interim police chief said the pair would buy drugs in Huntington to sell them in Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
Crash on Campbell's Creek Drive in Kanawha County
Three taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US

Latest News

Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
More than 400 vaccinated at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio
More than 400 vaccinated at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio
Blue Creek Road slip on May 29, 2020
Gas company to repair slip on Blue Creek Road
Ohio State Highway Patrol says that patrols will step up on U.S. 33 in Meigs County this summer.
Troopers plan to step up patrols on heavily traveled two-lane road