Sen. Manchin says ‘it’s past time to do immigration reform’ while visiting border

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS (WSAZ) - Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday and said it was ‘past time’ for Congress to do something about immigration reform.

“It is beyond time, past time, to do immigration reform. Immigration reform should be a pathway to citizenship,” Sen. Manchin said during a press conference. “People that have been here, they might have come here the wrong way but they came here for the right reason.”

Sen. Manchin was joined by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on the tour. The senator and Rep. Cuellar suggest those who apply for asylum should apply while continuing to live in their native countries.

Sen. Manchin says the surge at the border has been a ‘human crisis for a long time’ and called for an end of partisan politics on the issue.

“I can remember back in the 80s Ronald Reagan talking about how he was going to take care of immigration,” said Sen. Manchin. “It started back then, the dialogue and it continued ever since. So, if you think you can blame a democrat or a republican than it’s wrong. You’re never going to fix anything.”

