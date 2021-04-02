Storm debris removal help for residents in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington says the Public Works Department will perform another sweep through the neighborhoods to remove storm debris.

This is from the two ice storms in February.

The sweep will begin on Monday, April 5. The schedule is:

Monday household garbage route: April 5-9

Tuesday household garbage route: April 12-16

Wednesday household garbage route: April 19-23

Thursday household garbage route: April 26-30

Friday household garbage route: May 3-7

The city says crews will use household garbage routes because residents are able to identify the time period when storm debris will be removed in their neighborhood. Citizens do not have to bundle storm debris for this special service as they are normally required to do when disposing of yard debris with their household garbage. Also, you are asked to place their storm debris at the curb in their front yard or at the curb in their alley, whichever is easier.

Public Works is also working with established partnerships to perform this plan. This involves chipping up tree limbs once they are brought to one of the two locations.

The storm debris will then be turned into mulch. This gives Huntington an opportunity to provide free mulch to citizens later this spring.

The city did a previous sweep in March, which resulted in 142 tons of debris being hauled away.

According to the City of Huntington, Public Works also has received a commitment from the Huntington Water Quality Board to provide additional truck drivers if needed to help remove storm debris.

Residents will also be able to use all of the current options for disposing yard debris that’s available year round:

By bundling limbs and branches that are no more than 4 feet in length and weigh no more than 75 pounds and setting the bundles out with their weekly household garbage (Again, it is not required to bundle storm debris).

Each household is also entitled to one free pickup of uncontained rubbish each month as long as it does not exceed the size of an 8-foot truck bed. Larger pickups are permitted, but a fee is assessed by the Public Works director.

Residents can bring yard debris to the trash drop-off facility on South High Street in Guyandotte. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month. Residents are required to provide one proof of residency at the facility. The requirement that residents also provide a copy of their refuse bill has been waived, as the city has not assessed a fee for refuse service during the past year due to providing economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents also are allowed to use this facility more than once a month.

