Taevion is staying at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall junior Taevion Kinsey announced on a Friday zoom press conference that he will play his senior season for the Herd. “I will be removing my name (from the NBA Draft) and will be returning to Marshall” Kinsey said. “I have looked at myself and evaluated my game and there are still things that I want to do better. Right now, I’m just trying to be patient.”

Kinsey said he interviewed with agents last week and that involved thinking over the weekend on his options. Taevion said that on Monday is when he told Coach Dan D’Antoni that he will be playing for him in the 2021-22 season.

Kinsey led Marshall in scoring last season with 19.5 points per game while playing over 37 minutes per game. He was a first team All-Conference USA performer and was recently named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020-21 Division I Men’s Basketball All-District 11 First-Team.

I will be returning to Marshall university for my senior year💚... pic.twitter.com/dZVVnpVxNn — DoubleTeam Heem⛓ (@KinseyTaevion) April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.