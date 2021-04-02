Troopers plan to step up patrols on heavily traveled two-lane road

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Once you cross the Ohio River from Ravenswood, you enter what neighbors say is one of the more dangerous two-lane highways in our region.

The drive is not dangerous because of the road itself, but because of the kind of traffic on this stretch.

U.S. 33 in Meigs County runs from the Ravenswood bridge to Pomeroy, then north toward Athens. Between Ravenswood and Pomeroy, roughly 20 miles, it’s all two-lane highway.

Because it’s one of the main ways to get from Columbus to Charleston (and even further south) it gets tourist traffic, and many more 18-wheelers.

The types of traffic make it tempting for drivers to pass -- even though the markings on the road, and the twists and turns, say otherwise.

Troopers say that hundreds of crashes have happened on Route 33 in the last five years.

The crashes that have been fatal all have one thing in common -- at least one car was in the wrong lane.

“Just buy your time,” said Sgt. Jake Schuldt of the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “You’re not going to save that much more time by going 10 miles an hour faster. Just be patient and wait until the four-lane highways where it’s much safer to pass and go around folks.”

Troopers say they plan to step up patrols on Route 33 in the summer to encourage drivers to put safety ahead of speed.

