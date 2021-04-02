Advertisement

West Virginia gov, company ordered to pay $6.8M in coal feud

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A federal judge in Delaware has ordered West Virginia Gov. James Justice and one of his family-owned coal companies to pay $6.8 million for breaching a contract with a Pennsylvania coal exporter.

The ruling was handed down this week in a lawsuit filed in 2018 by Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources.

Xcoal claimed that the billionaire coal magnate and his family-owned Bluestone Energy Sales and Southern Coal failed to fulfill a 2017 agreement to deliver hundreds of thousands of tons of coal for shipment overseas.

