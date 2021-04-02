Advertisement

Wrecks caused by icy conditions shut down interstate

Highway
Highway
By Sarah Sager
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Braxton County dispatchers tell WSAZ a multi-car crash caused by ice shut down I-79 southbound near Flatwoods, West Virginia early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes of I-79 are moving slowly.

First responders are having trouble getting to the scene because of the ice.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash, but dispatchers don’t even know how many cars are involved.

Traffic is being diverted from I-79 to Route 5 to Burnsville.

Use caution if you are moving through this area.

The WV Department of Highways estimates I-79 south at mile marker 67 won’t reopen until noon on Friday.

