Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy for 2 weeks starting Monday
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -NFL quarterback and MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to guest-host Jeopardy! This week.
Other guests hosts have recently included Katie Couric, entertainer Dr. Oz, and Jeopardy! Champion Ken Jennings.
In a release from the show, Rodgers says, “Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime.”
Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! beginning on Monday, April 5 until Friday, April 16.
Future guest hosts include Dr. Sanjay Gupta and actress Mayim Bialik.
You can catch Jeopardy! Every weekday evening at 7:30 p.m. on WSAZ.
