Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy for 2 weeks starting Monday

Aaron Rodgers, as Green Bay Packers Quarterback, with the MVP trophy at 4th Annual NFL Honors,...
Aaron Rodgers, as Green Bay Packers Quarterback, with the MVP trophy at 4th Annual NFL Honors, Phoenix, Arizona, with NFL logo on texture with lettering, finished graphic(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -NFL quarterback and MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to guest-host Jeopardy! This week.

Other guests hosts have recently included Katie Couric, entertainer Dr. Oz, and Jeopardy! Champion Ken Jennings.

In a release from the show, Rodgers says, “Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime.”

Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! beginning on Monday, April 5 until Friday, April 16.

Future guest hosts include Dr. Sanjay Gupta and actress Mayim Bialik.

You can catch Jeopardy! Every weekday evening at 7:30 p.m. on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The sheriff said the dump pile discovered Wednesday morning had several mail envelopes with...
Sheriff deputies honing in on trash dumping, find mail with addresses throughout most recent pile
Slick, icy conditions causing crashes on I-79.
One lane reopens after wreck caused by icy conditions shut down interstate
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
KSU will soon announce a series of actions to be taken immediately. (FILE)
Kent State president vows to take necessary steps to end racism on campus
A major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
More than 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose
Ashland wins quarterfinal game