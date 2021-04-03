Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy for 2 weeks starting Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -NFL quarterback and MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to guest-host Jeopardy! This week.

Other guests hosts have recently included Katie Couric, entertainer Dr. Oz, and Jeopardy! Champion Ken Jennings.

In a release from the show, Rodgers says, “Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime.”

Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy! beginning on Monday, April 5 until Friday, April 16.

Future guest hosts include Dr. Sanjay Gupta and actress Mayim Bialik.

You can catch Jeopardy! Every weekday evening at 7:30 p.m. on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.