LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats made their quarterfinal matchup with Boyle County look easy as they won it 80-44. They play in the Kentucky Final Four this afternoon at 2 p.m. when they take on Highlands who beat them the first game of the year.

Here’s what aired Friday night on WSAZ Sports.

