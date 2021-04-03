Ashland falls in semi-finals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The quest for a state basketball championship ended Saturday afternoon for the Ashland Tomcats. They lost to Ft. Thomas Highlands 66-50 in the Kentucky Sweet 16 semi-finals

Ft. Thomas Highlands will play Elizabethtown in the state finals at 8 p.m. Saturday night. The Tomcats end the season with a 22-5 record and return Cole Villers, Ethan Sellars, Colin Porter and Zander Carter next season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.