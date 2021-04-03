Advertisement

Ashland’s trip to KHSAA Sweet 16 “means more”

Ashland returns to Lexington one year after their undefeated season was cut short by COVID-19.
Ashland returns to Lexington one year after their undefeated season was cut short by COVID-19.
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - In Kentucky, and all over the Southeastern Conference, there’s a saying:

“It just means more.”

For the Ashland Tomcats, the same rings true this year.

“Actually it makes me a little emotional talking about it,” said Ashland parent and fan, Dan Phillips. “These guys have worked so hard to get to where they are and the coaching staff has done a great job also. This is a full community. Everybody has stepped up and helped.”

One year separated from an undefeated season cut short by COVID-19, the Tomcats are in Lexington, playing a postseason that some wondered if it would even happen.

“I think with COVID, everything is so different right now and I’ll tell you this, we want that title,” Phillips said. “That’s all there is to it.”

So throughout the year, the fans have been there cheering on their Tomcats....from Ashland...to Morehead...and back to where they belonged last year, Rupp Arena.

Even in defeat, fans say just playing, in many ways, is a win itself.

“We’re a team of faith,” said Ashland head coach Jason Mays. “We’re a team of strong individuals. Great families. We represent a great school. We represent a great community and we have reset the standard in this program we’ve been able to forward our program.”

