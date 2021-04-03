BGSU levies six charges against fraternity at center of alcohol-related student death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The fraternity involved in the recent hazing-related death of a Bowling Green State University student has been charged with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct, the university announced on Friday.

BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died March 7 after his organs were removed for donation. Foltz was unconscious at his apartment three days prior following an alleged hazing activity at an off-campus event.

The charges against Pi Kappa Alpha include:

Offenses Against Persons – Harm to Others

Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

Offenses Disrupting Order or Disregarding Health and Safety – Organization Alcohol

Foltz, 20, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.394, nearly five times the legal limit in Ohio. PIKE has been on interim suspension since March 5.

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event. (WTVG)

“While these University charges don’t bring back student Stone Foltz, our goal is to hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy,” Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and University spokesperson, said in a statement.

According to an email sent to staff and students on Friday morning, BGSU met with national and local leaders of the fraternity. The university has also been working with special counsel David DeVillers, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the firm of Barnes & Thornburg, “to pursue a thorough and fair investigation to seek the truth and facts regarding the alleged hazing activity on March 4.”

The case involved PIKE is scheduled to be adjudicated by April 13. Conduct processes involving individual students also remain ongoing, according to the university.

The attorney for the Foltz family released the following statement on Friday:

Stone Foltz died as a result of a senseless hazing ritual. While he wasn’t the first to suffer dire consequences at the hands of a fraternity, we are determined to make him the last. We are encouraged to see Bowling Green State University move swiftly to address Pi Kappa Alpha’s conduct. Given the facts, charging the fraternity with six Code of Student Conduct violations, including Harm to Others, multiple Hazing violations, and Organization Alcohol, is an easy decision that should lead to the fraternity’s expulsion. We also expect the individuals who participated in the hazing ritual to be held accountable. However, our ultimate goal is to get all university presidents to institute a zero-tolerance policy for any hazing activities. True zero tolerance means one hazing incident results in immediate fraternal expulsion. Proposed state and federal legislation are steps in the right direction but university presidents must make serious and significant changes to eliminate hazing from the culture.

BGSU has suspended all new member intake and on- and off-campus social events of all Greek organizations, while launching, “a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under University policies prohibiting hazing.”

“BGSU has also instituted additional measures to provide for a safe restart and recommit plan for its Greek chapters to resume operations, including a zero-tolerance hazing approach. While these are positive steps for our Greek community, I applaud the effort of the executive board of the Interfraternity Council, who unanimously decided on Wednesday night to cease the new member processes of their 17 chapters for the remainder of this semester. Their spring 2021 new member processes are being deferred to fall 2021,” a university statement said in part.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.