COVID-19 in W.Va. | 453 new cases, 5 new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 3, 2021, there have been 2,482,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,106 total cases and 2,693 total deaths.

The deaths include of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 45-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year old male from Brooke County.

453 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

6,754 cases are active.

There have been 133,659 recoveries.

527,062 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 351,602 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837).

