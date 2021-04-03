Easter weekend weather aims to please!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Easter weekend has arrived and weather-wise the only hitches will be the frosted morning temperatures. Otherwise, lots of sunshine and in time mild breezes will greet those Saturday mid-day egg hunts (social distancing still mandatory during the pandemic) and still around through those family gatherings on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Let’s start with the forecast of a second straight night with hard freeze conditions. Clear skies, light winds and dry air will support a drop in temperature into the low 20s by dawn. These readings will be even colder than the mid-20s registered on Thursday morning. Unlike Friday when the chill was largely lacking frost, Saturday’s deep spring chill will see Jack Frost use his paint brush much more extensively. With a Saturday of wall to wall sunshine, the air will turn milder by afternoon as highs aim for 60 degrees.

Easter Sunday will dawn frosty also though temperatures will start near 32 not 22 as it will on Saturday morning. By afternoon warming sun will send readings soaring thru the 60s with a few southern thermometers hitting 70.

Through the weekend no rain or snow is expected. In fact with a storm system stalling east of new England off Atlantic Canada a log jam of sorts will keep weather systems stalled across Americas to start the week. So some of the best weather of the entire spring is likely to greet our region this Easter weekend thru mid-next week. Next chance of rain you ask? That likely holds off until Thursday-Friday and then lingers through next weekend.

