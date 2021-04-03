First Warning Forecast | Glorious Easter Weekend in store

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite another bitter start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will be on a warming trend for Easter Weekend with dry and mostly sunny conditions dominating. The warming and dry pattern continues through the middle of next week before rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures return.

Saturday morning starts out feeling more like winter as opposed to spring as temperatures plummet to the low to mid 20s. Widespread frost is also being seen. However, temperatures start rising rapidly after sunrise. Midday will see temperatures in the upper 40s (already warmer than most locations were on Friday), and Saturday afternoon sees highs topping out around 60 degrees. Expect a good deal of sunshine throughout the day, just with some passing high clouds at times. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning will see just a few passing clouds while staying dry. Temperatures will not be nearly as cold. Patchy frost is possible in the coldest sheltered valleys and hollows as temperatures fall to the mid 30s there, but most locations stay in the upper 30s with no concern for another frost or freeze.

Easter Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon with high temperatures rebounding to the upper 60s.

Monday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Despite some added clouds on Tuesday, the day stays quiet and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry outside of a passing shower possible. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s again.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

