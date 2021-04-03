First Warning Forecast | Springy temperatures return this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We made it! The brief but potent blast of winter is now behind us, and temperatures will be much warmer for Easter Sunday and the rest of the week ahead. While dry conditions persist for the start of the week, shower and thunderstorm chances slowly creep up towards the end.

Saturday evening stays clear and pleasant as temperatures fall to the mid 40s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a few passing clouds, otherwise a generally clear sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s. Some readings near freezing are possible in the most sheltered valleys and rural hollows, where patchy frost is also likely. However, this will only be in isolated spots.

Easter Sunday sees a mix of sun and clouds while staying dry and turning pleasantly warm for the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Monday sees highs in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with a high in the mid 70s.

For Wednesday, temperatures rise to the upper 70s during the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible, but most locations remain dry.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Thursday under plentiful cloud cover as high temperatures reach the low 70s.

Friday and Saturday both see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible both days.

