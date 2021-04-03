Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday

(KSFY)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 587 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 429,106 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.00%.

Officials also reported 8 new deaths Saturday. There were also 12 new deaths reported from the state audit. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,149.

At least 368 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 89 in the ICU and 50 on ventilators.

The governor also said that there will be no reporting on April 4 in observance of Easter Sunday.

