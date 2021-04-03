Advertisement

Honest Abe home at last

(Credit: Robbie Williams)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Honest Abe is finally settling into his new home at Middle Creek Battlefield in Prestonsburg, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robert Williams confirmed Friday.

The statue, a well-known symbol in Floyd County and a replica of the Abe Lincoln Memorial, once sat on the property of Eric C. Conn’s old law office.

It was purchased in 2019 by Jean Flannery after the office closed.

County officials hope it will provide even more context to the historical site, which saw Union forces halt a Confederate advance into Kentucky in 1862.

