Invisible invasion of COVID in Kentucky shown on animated map

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new map shows the surprising path of an invisible invasion as COVID-19 worked its way through Kentucky with apparent ease.

Produced by Ohio Valley ReSource, the animated map shows Kentucky counties falling one by one to the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s sobering when you look at this,” Jeff Young, the managing editor of Ohio Valley ReSource said. “It’s truly a statewide experience for us, and here we are with 450,000 cases. More than 6000 lives lost in Kentucky, and no community, no area, was spared during the past year.”

The map animates the rapid advance of the virus, beginning with the state’s first case on March 6th, 2020.

It condenses 373 days of COVID hardship into just 2 and half minutes.

Initially impacting urban areas, it illustrates how COVID quickly became a rural problem as well.

“I think one takeaway is we are truly all in this together,” Young said. “You can see how this became a truly statewide experience for all Kentuckians.”

Produced in partnership with Louisville Public Media, the visual impact is stunning, showing no county was safe.

It brings to life surges that pushed the virus into lightly populated corners of the state.

“Whether you are living in a town back in eastern Kentucky or you are living in Louisville,” Suhail Bhat - Louisville Public Media Data Reporter Suhail Bhat said, “you have to follow guidelines and you have to be careful with this respirative virus.”

A companion map also shows the painful results, as COVID 19 deaths reached almost all Kentucky counties.

