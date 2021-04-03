Kent State president vows to take necessary steps to end racism on campus

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Recent vandalism at Kent State University is prompting the university to take new steps to deal with racism on campus.

On Friday, a plaque holder next to the student center remained empty. The plaque that was inside was vandalized Wednesday, according to a Kent State spokesperson. The spokesperson says the n-word was found written on it.

“It’s just sad. It breaks my heart,” says Alexyss Gray, a graduate of Kent State, who says she’s not surprised something like this happened at her alma mater. “There’s a history of this happening at Kent State,” she says.

This recent vandalism is similar to an incident that happened last fall when a boulder on campus was marked with racist inscriptions.

Following this week’s vandalism, Kent State President Todd Diacon issued a statement, in part addressing black students, faculty, and staff by saying: “We realize the pain and hurt that this causes. Please know that we support you.”

“I think the statement that they released is great, but honestly, I believe that the university needs to put their money where their mouth is,” Gray responded. She says a way for the university to show support is by backing an initiative that she and her group, the Community Care Collective, are working on.

“It would be a program in collaboration with Black United Students to create a house near campus, to create a space for BIPOC and black students. We’d be implementing programs like free laundry, hot meals, and hopefully scholarships and grants,” Gray tells 19 News.

Meanwhile, Kent State Police say they’re still searching for those responsible for writing the racial slur on the campus plaque.

In response to the incident, the Kent State Anti-Racism Task Force will host a virtual Town Hall on April 8 to announce a series of actions that will be taken immediately to continue to dismantle racism at the university.

Below is the full message Diacon sent to the community regarding the incident:

Dear Kent State University Students, Faculty and Staff,

In the fall semester, we committed to making you aware of incidents of bias and racism and that we would do so even if these incidents were not viewed by the public nor shared on social media. In keeping with our promise of being transparent and open, we are writing to make you aware of the racist defacing of a plaque on the Kent Campus and the steps we are taking to address it.

Yesterday, we were made aware that the N-word was marked on a campus fixture. This act of vandalism comes from a place of hate, and Kent State will not tolerate it. The Kent State Police Department was immediately made aware of the incident and has begun a criminal investigation. To our Black students, faculty, and staff, we realize the pain and hurt that this causes. Please know that we support you.

We look forward to the day when we no longer have to send such messages. Actions like this only reaffirm our values and our commitment to being an anti-racist campus. We call on everyone in our Kent State community to be agents of positive social change so we can create a better world for all of us. We ask that you step up as allies and continue to educate yourselves in order to counter racism and discrimination on all of our campuses.

On April 8 at 5 p.m., Kent State’s Anti-Racism Task Force will host a virtual Town Hall via Zoom. At the town hall, we will not only reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism, but we will do so by announcing a series of immediate actions we will take in order to continue to dismantle racism at Kent State. Register in advance for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the town hall meeting.

If you have any information about the incident, we urge you to contact the Kent State Police Department at 330-672-3070.

Sincerely,

Todd Diacon

President

