Advertisement

Louisville man avoids rental scam, warns others

Interior of an apartment dining room and den
Interior of an apartment dining room and den(Pexels)
By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man trying to rent a home in Louisville was almost caught up in what he believes is a scam. Luckily, he listened to his gut.

Just days ago, Paul Koronkevich set his eyes on a two-bedroom one-bath single family home. Calling the number listed on the Craigslist ad, a man claiming to be the landlord told Koronkevich he could take a self-guided tour, using an online service called Rently. It gives potential tenants access to a home through coded boxes.

“I told him I was interested, and he said ‘Great.’ He sent me the lease and asked me when I was able to pay, and that’s when It started to feel like there was holes in it,” Koronkevich said.

Koronkevich said he only started getting suspicious because the landlord started hounding him to send $2,500 to move in immediately.

“I pulled the property records, and it wasn’t registered to anyone with that name,” Koronkevich said.

WAVE 3 News found out who is truly managing the property: Property Management of Louisville. The office manager confirmed they are the sole mangers of the home, and they also said this type of scam happens a lot.

From everything WAVE 3 News found, from online records and visiting the house, the man who claimed to be the property manager was not affiliated with it in any way.

“Normally, you can catch these things a lot earlier on. It’s not after you’ve spoken to him, got into the house, checked everything out,” Koronkevich said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Slick, icy conditions causing crashes on I-79.
One lane reopens after wreck caused by icy conditions shut down interstate
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges
April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on...
YouTube sensation April the Giraffe dies

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Vaccines are available for residents who are homebound in the Buckeye State.
Vaccine resources for homebound announced
6,754 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 453 new cases, 5 new deaths
Campus is preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination push.
- clipped version
Isaiah Turner, our latest Hometown Hero, helped save his grandmother from a house fire in...
Hometown Hero | Isaiah Turner