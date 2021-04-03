Advertisement

Man dies in lawn mower accident

It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man is dead after police say he overturned his riding lawn mower.

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday along County Road 64 in Mason Township.

Troopers say Gary L. Pancake of Willow Wood, Ohio, was driving a Craftsman riding lawn mower on County Road 64 when the mower drove off the left side of the road and overturned on Pancake in a creek.

Pancake was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

