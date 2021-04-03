Advertisement

More than 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose

By Maira Ansari
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - A major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.  The federal government reported Friday that more than 100 million people have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. That’s nearly one-third of the nation.

About 58 million people are fully vaccinated, according to new data released by the CDC. The majority of the people who have gotten one shot are over the age of 65.

The US leads the world with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths from the coronavirus.

Infections remain on the rise in parts of the United States, prompting President Biden to urge Americans to keep wearing masks and taking other precautions to stop the pandemic that has killed more than 2.8 million people worldwide.

