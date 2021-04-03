Advertisement

New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Friday set another record for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration says they have screened more than 1.5 million people at airports on Friday.

Air travel numbers soared during the spring break period even as health experts expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in some states.

Friday’s number marked the 23rd straight day when more than 1 million people have flown by air.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released their new travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Friday. The CDC said they can travel throughout the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Slick, icy conditions causing crashes on I-79.
One lane reopens after wreck caused by icy conditions shut down interstate
The sheriff said the dump pile discovered Wednesday morning had several mail envelopes with...
Sheriff deputies honing in on trash dumping, find mail with addresses throughout most recent pile
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, foreground,...
Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills
KSU will soon announce a series of actions to be taken immediately. (FILE)
Kent State president vows to take necessary steps to end racism on campus
A major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
More than 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose