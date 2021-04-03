Advertisement

Planned Parenthood sues over Ohio telemedicine abortion ban

Planned Parenthood logo
Planned Parenthood logo(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (AP) -Planned Parenthood has sued to block as unconstitutional an Ohio law banning the use of telemedicine for medication abortions.

The organization asked for immediate relief in a lawsuit filed late Thursday against the Ohio Department of Health, the state Medical Board and prosecutors in the state’s three largest counties.

The law is set to take effect April 12. It would ban the administration of mifepristone via a telehealth appointment to medically induce an abortion.

Supporters argue a professional should be physically present to assure the woman’s safety. Opponents say it is unnecessary hurdle to obtaining a safe, legal abortion procedure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The sheriff said the dump pile discovered Wednesday morning had several mail envelopes with...
Sheriff deputies honing in on trash dumping, find mail with addresses throughout most recent pile
Slick, icy conditions causing crashes on I-79.
One lane reopens after wreck caused by icy conditions shut down interstate
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
A pair faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday
Aaron Rodgers, as Green Bay Packers Quarterback, with the MVP trophy at 4th Annual NFL Honors,...
Aaron Rodgers will guest host Jeopardy for 2 weeks starting Monday
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
KSU will soon announce a series of actions to be taken immediately. (FILE)
Kent State president vows to take necessary steps to end racism on campus