Rails & Ales Festival tentatively set for this summer

One of Huntington’s most anticipated summer festivals appears poised for a comeback this year.
One of Huntington's most anticipated summer festivals appears poised for a comeback this year.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One of Huntington’s most anticipated summer festivals appears poised for a comeback this year.

On Friday, organizers with the Rails & Ales Festival announced it is tentatively set for Saturday, Aug. 14.

They posted the following statement on social media:

“We are cautiously optimistic that we can host the 8th (mostly) annual Rails & Ales Festival on Saturday, August 14th. Stay tuned for more information. Cheers!”

Organizers say “West Virginia’s largest beer festival” also features live music, food trucks and an artisan market.

