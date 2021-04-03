Rio Grande prepares for vaccine campaign

RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WSAZ) - College campuses all over Ohio are preparing for their shot of hope.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week a campaign to give all college students an opportunity to get vaccinated.

Students at the University of Rio Grande will have a double dose of options.

“So we had plans to do a vaccination here on campus,” University of Rio Grande President Ryan Smith said. “Fruth Pharmacy actually reached out to us with Moderna vaccines. So we were moving forward with that at the same time the governors made his push to make sure we made available for the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose.”

On Wednesday, students will have the option to receive Fruth Pharmacy’s Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the Gallia County Health Department.

Whichever they choose, Smith says it gives the university a chance to get back to normal.

“The vaccine, again it gives us hope that the end of this is near, normalcy’s coming back whatever that looks like anymore,” Smith said.

Students on Rio Grande’s branch campuses in Meigs, Jackson and Vinton counties may go to the main campus for their shot. School officials say that more clinics for those campuses will be set up in the following days.

