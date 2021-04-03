Advertisement

Vaccine resources for homebound announced

Vaccines are available for residents who are homebound in the Buckeye State.
Vaccines are available for residents who are homebound in the Buckeye State.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Governor Mike DeWine’s office, along with the Area Agency on Aging, have announced vaccinations for residents who are homebound in the Buckeye State.

Those who have a family member, loved one, neighbor, or a friend who is homebound and in need of a vaccine should reach out to their local health department or Area Agency on Aging to make sure that person gets vaccinated.

If the person you care for lives in Lawrence, Scioto, Vinton, or Pike County, you should call 1-800-582-7277.

If the person you care for lives in Meigs, Athens, or Hocking county, you should call 1-800-331-2644.

