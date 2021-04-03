Advertisement

WVU’s McBride enters name in NBA Draft

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) dunks the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys...
West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) dunks the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2021. (Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference)(Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference | Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced on twitter today that he’s entering his name in the NBA draft, but he’ll have the option of returning to school if he doesn’t like what he hears.

The 6-2 point guard had an outstanding sophomore season in Morgantown. He averaged 16 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds per game. His 2.6 assist to turnover ratio led the Big 12 conference.

McBride joins Taj Sherman and Sean McNeil in announcing he’ll enter his name in the draft.

