WVU’s McBride enters name in NBA Draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced on twitter today that he’s entering his name in the NBA draft, but he’ll have the option of returning to school if he doesn’t like what he hears.

The 6-2 point guard had an outstanding sophomore season in Morgantown. He averaged 16 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds per game. His 2.6 assist to turnover ratio led the Big 12 conference.

McBride joins Taj Sherman and Sean McNeil in announcing he’ll enter his name in the draft.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.