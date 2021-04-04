Advertisement

Accident shuts down I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Dunbar and South Charleston exits.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the accident occurred on the bridge between at mile marker 54.

No word yet on injuries or when the interstate may reopen.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at the Dunbar and Institute exits.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

