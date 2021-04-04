Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 350 new cases

6,851 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 4, 2021, there have been 2,488,126 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,456 total cases and 2,695 total deaths.

The deaths include a 77-year old male from Ohio County and a 50-year old male from Wetzel County.

350 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

There have been 133,910 recoveries.

528,025 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 353,361 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,910), Boone (1,779), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,087), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,188), Greenbrier (2,536), Hampshire (1,640), Hancock (2,643), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,212), Jackson (1,813), Jefferson (4,120), Kanawha (13,352), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,953), Marion (3,976), Marshall (3,191), Mason (1,887), McDowell (1,427), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,670), Mingo (2,326), Monongalia (8,709), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,401), Ohio (3,893), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,738), Putnam (4,622), Raleigh (5,687), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (644), Roane (545), Summers (734), Taylor (1,159), Tucker (519), Tyler (658), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,769), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,189), Wirt (370), Wood (7,475), Wyoming (1,843).

